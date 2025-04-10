Eddy, Fleitz to Newsmax: Prisoner Swap Tied to Russia-Ukraine Talks

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy told Newsmax on Thursday that the prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. "is definitely tied into the longer-term negotiations with the Ukrainian-Russian conflict."

Earlier in the day, Russian American ballerina Ksenia Karelina was freed in a Russian prisoner exchange for German-Russian citizen Arthur Petrov. Karelina was charged with treason for contributing $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine. Eddy said that "it's not the first time Russia has arrested people on trumped-up charges."

"It's been going on for dozens of years to try to obtain release of their own convicted, legally convicted prisoners in U.S. or allied jails," Eddy said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Fred Fleitz, a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute, joined the conversation and said while the release of Karelina is good news, "the negotiations with Ukraine are going very badly."

"If we can get Putin to understand that this is his only opportunity to improve relations and to normalize relations with the rest of the world, we may be able to get a peace agreement, and this prisoner deal may be a sign of that," Fleitz added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com