WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | negotiations | prisoner | swap

Eddy, Fleitz to Newsmax: Prisoner Swap Tied to Russia-Ukraine Talks

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 05:04 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy told Newsmax on Thursday that the prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. "is definitely tied into the longer-term negotiations with the Ukrainian-Russian conflict."

Earlier in the day, Russian American ballerina Ksenia Karelina was freed in a Russian prisoner exchange for German-Russian citizen Arthur Petrov. Karelina was charged with treason for contributing $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine. Eddy said that "it's not the first time Russia has arrested people on trumped-up charges."

"It's been going on for dozens of years to try to obtain release of their own convicted, legally convicted prisoners in U.S. or allied jails," Eddy said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Fred Fleitz, a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute, joined the conversation and said while the release of Karelina is good news, "the negotiations with Ukraine are going very badly."

"If we can get Putin to understand that this is his only opportunity to improve relations and to normalize relations with the rest of the world, we may be able to get a peace agreement, and this prisoner deal may be a sign of that," Fleitz added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy told Newsmax on Thursday that the prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. "is definitely tied into the longer-term negotiations with the Ukrainian-Russian conflict."
ukraine, negotiations, prisoner, swap
332
2025-04-10
Thursday, 10 April 2025 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved