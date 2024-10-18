Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump 'a Hit' at Al Smith Dinner

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's speech to the annual Al Smith dinner on Thursday "was a hit" and that Vice President Kamala Harris' video appearance "was a huge flop."

Trump appeared at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, a high-profile, white-tie fundraiser for Catholic charities held every year at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Harris, Trump's opponent in the 2024 election, declined to attend the dinner. President Joe Biden and Trump both spoke at the event in 2020.

"President Trump's speech last night at the Al Smith dinner was a hit, as it always has been in years past," Leavitt said on "Wake Up America" Friday.

She added that Trump "had great one-liners about Kamala Harris, even sneaking in a funny joke about Doug Emhoff and nannies on the stage last night," a reference to Harris' husband's confession that he had an affair during his first marriage with a woman who taught his daughter.

"The crowd clearly very much appreciated that he showed up, and it's for a great cause," Leavitt added. "The Catholic Church, which does so much good for Americans and for people all around this world who are in need."

She went on to say, "It's shameful that Kamala Harris canceled on this event, did not show up in person, and then sent a video that was a huge flop.

"You couldn't hear laughs from anyone in the room. And when they panned through the crowd, it was just a lot of straight faces. So President Trump won the night and he will continue to win every day between now and Nov. 5."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com