Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Iran Was 'Weak' And 'Broke' Under Trump

Iran was weak and broke when former President Donald Trump was in office but has become emboldened under the Biden-Harris administration, Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, told Newsmax on Monday.

On Monday, Harris made a speech to mark one year since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. In reaction to that speech, Leavitt said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," "The American people are very aware of [Harris'] actions over the past three and a half years that have emboldened the Iranian terrorist regime to be rich and to be strong.

"Under President Trump, they were weak, and they were broke. [Vice President] Kamala Harris and [President] Joe Biden lifted President Trump's very effective sanctions on Iran. Since then, they have profited more than $80 million in illicit oil sales," she added.

Leavitt said, "Kamala Harris talks a big game today because it's politically correct for her to do so. But her actions have led to an emboldened Iranian regime, a weakened alliance with Israel, 1,200 innocent Israelis that were slaughtered. And again, seven American hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza today.

"Weeks before that attack, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden unfroze $6 billion to the Iranian regime. And then after Oct. 7, 2023, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden still transferred funds to the Iranian regime."

Leavitt said, "It is more clear than ever that we need President Trump to return to that big, beautiful White House to restore peace through strength on the world stage. Kamala Harris has already proved she is incapable of doing so."

