Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Game Plan Remains the Same'

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the "game plan remains the same" despite President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 election.

Biden announced on Sunday that he would no longer seek the Democratic Party's nomination for president, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris instead.

Leavitt, in an interview with "Wake Up America" on Tuesday morning, said that the Trump campaign's "game plan remains the same: to bring President Trump's winning message of making America strong, wealthy, prosperous, and safe again to every corner of this country."

She added that Trump "will be campaigning in North Carolina tomorrow," and noted that "just yesterday, his fantastic running mate, [Ohio Republican Sen.] J.D. Vance, sold out the house in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, and then also in the Commonwealth of Virginia, which is a blue state that is in play because of President Trump's winning message against the Biden Harris regime."

Leavitt went on to say that the Trump campaign is confident of a victory in November regardless of who is nominated at the Democratic National Convention this August.

"So whether it's Kamala Harris or any other Democrat who they throw at the top of their ballot next month, we will be well prepared to defeat the Democrat Party."

