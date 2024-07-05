Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Dems in 'Complete Disarray'

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that the Democratic Party is in "complete disarray" and that Democrats have only themselves to blame.

Leavitt made the comments in an interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show" after Democratic megadonor Abigail Disney announced she's withholding donations to the party until President Joe Biden withdraws from the presidential race.

"The Democrat Party is in total complete disarray. It is collapsing around us and it's their own fault," Leavitt said.

"They have been lying to the American people for the last four years about Joe Biden's cognitive, physical, mental state. They have said that he's ready for the task, as sharp as a tack.

"And last week, all Americans got to see that that is utterly false. It's a lie. We've been saying it's a lie. Now, finally, the whole world knows that Joe Biden is not fit to lead this country.

"He's not fit to be in this campaign, never mind be president in another four years. And so now the Democrats have a mess on their hands," Leavitt added.

Even if Democrats make a change atop their presidential ticket, Leavitt said it doesn't matter; Trump will defeat anyone the Democrat's nominate "because every Democrat has been complicit in this cover-up of Joe Biden's physical and mental state."

Disney agrees, saying in an interview Thursday that "if Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose. Of that, I am absolutely certain."

"President Trump is going to beat Joe Biden no matter what. And if they come up with another name on that ticket, maybe cackling Kamala Harris, he's going to beat her, too," Leavitt said.

"And so good luck to them, whatever they decide to do. As for our campaign, we are going to continue to raise money.

"We are going to continue with President Trump's momentum. He's leading Joe Biden ... in every poll right now," she continued.

"And we're going to continue to bring his winning message of making America strong and safe and prosperous again to every corner of this great country."

