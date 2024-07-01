Kari Lake to Newsmax: Supreme Court Ruling 'Fantastic'

Kari Lake, who is running for the Republican nomination for senator in Arizona, praised the Supreme Court's "fantastic" ruling on presidential immunity on Newsmax Monday.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said presidents have absolute immunity for official acts but no immunity for unofficial acts.

"It's good news for President Trump," Lake said on "National Report." "We have to have this kind of immunity so presidents can currently and in the future do their work in their official capacity."

Lake, a friend of the former president, said she was sure Trump would be ecstatic about the Supreme Court's ruling.

"The president has been the victim of a witch hunt, trials, lawfare since really the beginning," Lake said. "When he came in, it was a witch hunt. All of the garbage being thrown at him because he dared to come in as an outsider … and tip over the corrupt apple cart and try to bring about the government back to we, the people."

Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2022, said the deep state is very nervous about another President Trump term.

"They're going to try everything they can to stop this man," Lake said. "And we all know that that [New York] conviction is just a bunch of garbage. The American people are on to it. Even if you look at the polling, the American people don't buy what was pushed on them in this trial. And that's why President Trump's poll numbers have gone up. He continues to become more popular as he stands and takes all of these hits for us."

Lake said she doesn't think it matters who Trump will select as his running mate, since voters will be supporting Trump's America First policies.

"People vote for the top of the ticket and they're going to vote to bring back President Trump," Lake said. "All of our lives were better with the Trump economy. All of our lives are worse with the Biden economy.

"We were safer with President Trump's border wall and border policy. We had cheaper gas and products under President Trump. I believe that whoever he picks, he'll pick somebody great."

