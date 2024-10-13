Kari Lake to Newsmax: Challenger Gallego Has 'Fingerprints' on Bad Ideas

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, speaking out Sunday on Newsmax, accused her Democrat challenger, Rep. Ruben Gallego, of having "his fingerprints on" every bad idea that has come from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"You can just go back to that Progressive Caucus in the House of Representatives, where all of the bad ideas come from, the ideas that make us wonder what in the world is going on," Lake said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "He was the leader of the Progressive Caucus who voted with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden 100% of the time, even more than AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and 'the Squad.' He's further to the left than [Vermont Sen.] Bernie [Sanders]."

She added that Gallego "pushed for FEMA to spend a billion dollars over the last two years" on immigrants entering the country illegally.

"That's why the coffers are empty right now, and we can't afford to help Americans in need," said Lake.

She further accused Gallego of having called the border wall "stupid," and saying that he would never fund it, but now "he's trying to act like he likes the border wall, which is what I call the extreme makeover of Ruben Gallego."

Lake and Gallego debated last week, and she said Sunday that "he doesn't have much."

"He's got his record and his record is absolutely dismal," said Lake. "He's got to deal with what he's done for the past ten years, which is mire us in more debt, which is tear open a once secure border. He's actually pushed for hits to Social Security and Medicare as well. So, he's really hit against every single member in Arizona."

Lake also said that Gallego's district is the "fastest-growing homeless population" in the United States, "so he had that horrible record" to defend.

"This guy is a real disaster, and I had to let the people of Arizona know about it," said Lake. "So we did really well. And we're out campaigning hard. Early voting has started, and people are already getting out there to vote. I feel really good about where we are. Our internal polling has shown me leading him by a hair, and I think that's important."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump will be in Arizona on Sunday for a rally, and Lake said she believes he will attack immigrant gang violence like he did while speaking in Aurora, Colorado last week.

"We are suffering just as bad as Colorado," she said. "We have the Tren de Aragua gang that is here in Arizona. We have Chilean gangs that are robbing people. They're called the 'Dinnertime Bandits' and they are breaking into people's homes and robbing all of their valuables at dinner time… President Trump wants to take on the cartels, take on the criminals who are pouring across our border. My opponent said he never wants to make anybody leave our country who has come in illegally. Now he's changing his tune."

Lake, though, said she wants to see everyone who "poured in during the Biden invasion sent back to their homeland."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com