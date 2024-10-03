Kari Lake to Newsmax: Polls Miss Key Voters, Hurting Accuracy

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona, voiced skepticism about public polling methods during an interview on Newsmax, comparing them to those leading up to the 2016 presidential election and suggesting polls are missing key voter demographics that may swing upcoming races.

Lake appeared on "Greg Kelly Reports" on Thursday, recalling how polling in 2016 strongly favored Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I remember it because I was doing what you do. I was a fair and honest journalist, and I was reading some of the crazy polling that said 98% chance Hillary is going to win, 2% chance for Trump, and we saw what happened," Lake said.

She believes the key issue with current polling is that it fails to capture the opinions of a significant portion of voters. According to Lake, polls are predominantly answered by individuals with strong political leanings, either on the far left or far right, while voters who fall somewhere in between remain largely unaccounted for.

"The problem with polling right now, Greg, is that the only people responding to it are polarized people who are dead set one way or dead set the other. You're missing that middle ground. The folks who are somewhere in the middle," she explained.

Lake added that her campaign's internal polling, which she described as more accurate, shows promising results for her campaign.

"That's why I feel comfortable with my private polling, my internal polling, which, frankly, has shown us up. And I'm proud of that," she added.

