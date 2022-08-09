Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump Raid Shows 'Broken' Justice System

The justice system is "completely broken" when raids can happen like the one at former President Donald Trump's home when nothing on the "other side" is investigated and no arrests are made, Kari Lake, the GOP nominee in Arizona's gubernatorial race, said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We've been watching how this has been playing out when they're going after somebody who politically, the Democrats are opposed to or the deep state is opposed to, like Roger Stone," Lake said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It is a dramatic raid where the cameras are there. Everybody's watching it, but when they never arrest or even look into or investigate the other side, our justice system is completely broken. It's completely corrupt."

This means the federal government "has gotten rotten to the core," Lake said. "It's time to fire the federal government and the states need to stand up and take back their sovereign and states' rights."

Meanwhile, the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act calls for the hiring of thousands of additional IRS agents at a time when many people "can't afford" what they need to live, said Lake.

"What is the Democrats' answer? D.C.'s answer? To raise our taxes," she said. "Right now, hire more IRS agents to look into whether we're paying our taxes and audit us at the same time sending tens of billions of dollars to a country half a world away while we're being overrun, currently overrun with people coming across our southern border."

Meanwhile, Lake is facing Democrat challenger Katie Dobbs, who has slammed her for appearing at the CPAC event this weekend in Dallas, in the race for Arizona governor.

"I guess it's to be expected," she said. "I just came through a bruising primary where I had $30 million poured at me, $10 million dark money, and $20 million from my opponent. I'm not afraid of Katie Hobbs. I know she's incompetent. She has horrible ideas, and I don't think that the people of Arizona want to turn us into California."

Instead, she said her campaign has "real policies" that will help Arizona by securing the border, stopping drug cartels, addressing the homeless crisis, and more.

"Her tax plan calls for reducing taxes on four different products for menstruating people, and we have a tax plan that's going to reduce sales tax for all of Arizona reduced property tax and we're going to go after that rental tax that is outrageous and costing people who can barely afford the rent even more money," she said.

