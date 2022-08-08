Kari Lake to Newsmax: Voters Tired of Elites, Want Govs Who Will 'Help People'

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor tells Newsmax that conservative voters want a change from the old-guard GOP and are ready for "fighters."

"They want people who are going to protect them, and when it comes to governors, protect their states and push America First ideas and policies that actually help the people," Lake said Monday during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

For years, she said, activists and "grassroots folks" have been told when John McCain, who represented Arizona as a Republican in the U.S. Senate from 1987 until his death in 2018, and "the McCain elite types would win, we had to get in line and vote for them."

Sometimes, she said, "it required us to plug our nose and vote.

"Well, this time around, the grassroots has won, and it's time for the establishment to get in line and vote with us and get behind us because we have a movement, and it is unstoppable in Arizona," Lake said.

"We're tired of the political elite class ruling and not working for the people," she said. "I will be working for the people of Arizona, and that's the big difference here."

Lake spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas over the weekend, gaining loud applause for her recent primary win over Karrin Taylor Robson, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, incumbent Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Lake was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has been supportive of his agenda and says the 2022 election was "stolen" from him. She faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the state's current secretary of state, who has called Lake "too dangerous" for Arizona.

Lake doesn't see Hobbs in a much more favorable light.

"What I see is a female Gavin Newsom," Lake said of Hobbs, referencing the liberal governor of California. "Everything she wants to push on Arizona will have us looking like these blue cities in California, which are hollowed-out hellholes, and we're not willing to go that direction."

