Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: VP Harris 'Is Not Good at Her Job'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., decried Vice President Kamala Harris' performance as second in command on Newsmax.

Appearing Monday on ''Greg Kelly Reports,'' Donalds said: ''Kamala Harris is not good at her job, and everybody knows it, including the White House, and they're not good at their job. And the problem is, the American people recognize it.''

Donalds said that the Biden administration has failed to show that they can work as a team. '

'This happens in politics. It happens in sports. When you're on the team that is losing, where you can't just seem to get a win anywhere because you simply don't know what you're doing, these things happen. You're going to have fraying amongst teammates,'' Donalds said.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted Nov. 6-9, 49% of the aggregate polled said they either ''somewhat'' or ''very'' much disapproved of the vice president, while 40% view her favorably.

The poll had 1,500 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

