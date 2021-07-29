Kamala Harris' Poor Poll Numbers Concern Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris has work to do to improve her favorable rating among voters, three recent polls have found.

The surveys' results have created a dilemma for the Biden administration as it maps out its midterm strategy, The Hill reported Thursday.

Three polls combined to produce an unfavorable rating of 46% for Harris, according to an aggregate average compiled by RealClearPolitics. The Hill reported that the number is 3 points below Biden’s 43% unfavorable rating.

An Economist-YouGov poll conducted July 24-27 found Harris’s unfavorable rating to be 48%.

Normally, a vice president travels to support the party's candidates before a midterm election. Harris' polling numbers, however, are making Democrats wonder whether she can help them retain majorities in the House and Senate.

"As of right now, I think she has the potential of doing more harm than good for some of these candidates," one Democrat strategist told The Hill. "My sense is she’ll probably raise a lot of money and maybe she’ll go to some specific districts, but they’ll have to be really strategic with her.

"She doesn’t have the standing at this moment to go to a lot of these tighter districts."

Even Harris allies are skeptical about her chances to support candidates before the midterms.

"No one is coming out and saying she’s doing an amazing job, because the first question would be ‘On what?’" one Harris ally told The Hill. "She’s made a bunch of mistakes and she’s made herself a story for good and bad."

Last week, a Trafalgar Group survey found that more than 60% of likely U.S. voters are not confident Harris is ready to be president.

A total of 58.6% answered "not confident at all" and another 5% said "not very confident," in the survey conducted July 12-13 among 1,161 likely voters.

Harris has been criticized for several missteps during her first six months in office. She waited three months to visit the southern border after being named to take charge of the immigration surge, and recent reports have said her staff suffers from low morale.

She told asylum-seekers attempting to enter the U.S. "don’t come here" when she finally visited the border. That comment angered some progressives.

"I don’t think someone like [Sen.] Mark Kelly would want her anywhere around him," the Harris ally told The Hill.

Kelly, D-Ariz., is seeking reelection in a state that Republicans have identified as a pickup opportunity.