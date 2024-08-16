Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Harris-Walz Video 'Insult to America'

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris' conversation in a YouTube video with Vice Presidential pick Tim Walz is an "insult to America," said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

"It's just shameful," Van Drew said Friday on Newsmax's "Newsline" of the video in which Harris and Walz talk about food, music, their childhoods, and their hope for the future of America.

"They are trivializing what is one of the most important parts in times of our history," Van Drew said. "We have open borders. We still have high inflation. It's just not as high as it was, but it's unbelievably expensive for people to go to the grocery store, to buy an automobile, you have to earn twice as much money today as you did four years ago to buy a home. The world is on fire. We know what's happening in the Mideast. We know what's happening in Ukraine. We know what happened in Afghanistan. The disgraceful way we left and the troops that we lost.

"And they're talking about tacos and their childhood and their adolescence. I mean, and they think they're going to appeal to people with this.

"And I would ask Americans just to really focus here. Where are we now? Where are we four years ago? How are you doing now? How are you doing four years ago? And do you think this country has a future? This is not the future of the country, and the last thing I'll say here is she is the face of the open borders. She's the face of high inflation. She's the face of high mortgage rates."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com