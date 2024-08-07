Rep. Self to Newsmax: 'Squad' Moved Dem Party to Communism

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, in a Newsmax appearance on Wednesday, said factions within the Democratic Party have moved it closer to communism.

During his appearance on "Prime News," the congressman said members of the "Squad," such as Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who lost her bid for reelection, have moved the party further to the left and that it's no longer the "Democrat Party of just a few years ago."

"These people are true, committed communists," the Self said. "Yeah, you wonder if Kamala Harris may have made the wrong selection.

"If you look at where these Democratic voters are, they're obviously moving away from people like Cori Bush. But Kamala Harris — she's moving further left. She keeps moving that direction."

On Tuesday, Bush failed to garner enough votes in the Missouri primary. Bush lost to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell.

