Cori Bush Faces Tough Primary Over Israel Stance

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the "Squad," is facing a tough primary challenge over her anti-Israel stance.

A poll released recently shows Bush trailing by significant numbers behind prosecutor Wesley Bell in the primary for the state's 1st Congressional District. Recent financial statements show her being outraised by Bell as well.

According to The Hill, Bush's primary challenge comes as her positions against Israel have upset many Democrats.

Democratic Majority for Israel CEO Mark Mellman said Bush is "even more vulnerable today" because of her resistance to siding with Israel over its war against Hamas. Mellman said Bush is among several progressives who aren't safe in their reelection bids, stating that "part of the reason that people don't follow them is they think that their ideas aren't necessarily good ideas, and they think the politics is not smart."

The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group, shows Bell leading Bush by double digits.

Bell believes his support comes from a desire for a "more pragmatic alternative" to represent the district.

"This poll validates what we've known for a while. We have the momentum in this race because voters in the first district want a representative who is a bridge builder," he said.

"Voters want someone who offers steady, grounded leadership in these very difficult times."

Bush has fiercely advocated for a cease-fire and has lobbied to make certain U.S. aid to Israel conditional.

"We proudly endorse Wesley Bell, who is a strong advocate for the U.S.-Israel relationship," said Marshall Wittmann, a spokesperson for the American Israeli Political Action Committee, "in clear contrast to his opponent, who represents the extremist, anti-Israel fringe."