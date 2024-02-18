×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cori bush | wesley bell | missouri | israel

Cori Bush Faces Tough Primary Over Israel Stance

By    |   Sunday, 18 February 2024 09:48 PM EST

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the "Squad," is facing a tough primary challenge over her anti-Israel stance.

A poll released recently shows Bush trailing by significant numbers behind prosecutor Wesley Bell in the primary for the state's 1st Congressional District. Recent financial statements show her being outraised by Bell as well.

According to The Hill, Bush's primary challenge comes as her positions against Israel have upset many Democrats.

Democratic Majority for Israel CEO Mark Mellman said Bush is "even more vulnerable today" because of her resistance to siding with Israel over its war against Hamas. Mellman said Bush is among several progressives who aren't safe in their reelection bids, stating that "part of the reason that people don't follow them is they think that their ideas aren't necessarily good ideas, and they think the politics is not smart."

The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group, shows Bell leading Bush by double digits.

Bell believes his support comes from a desire for a "more pragmatic alternative" to represent the district.

"This poll validates what we've known for a while. We have the momentum in this race because voters in the first district want a representative who is a bridge builder," he said.

"Voters want someone who offers steady, grounded leadership in these very difficult times."

Bush has fiercely advocated for a cease-fire and has lobbied to make certain U.S. aid to Israel conditional.

"We proudly endorse Wesley Bell, who is a strong advocate for the U.S.-Israel relationship," said Marshall Wittmann, a spokesperson for the American Israeli Political Action Committee, "in clear contrast to his opponent, who represents the extremist, anti-Israel fringe."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the "Squad," is facing a tough primary challenge over her anti-Israel stance.
cori bush, wesley bell, missouri, israel
273
2024-48-18
Sunday, 18 February 2024 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved