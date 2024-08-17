Harris Campaign Tries to Fact Check Trump, Fails

Vice President Kamala Harris' team tried to fact check former President Donald Trump — and failed.

The Harris team tried to paint Trump, who was speaking before a crowd in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as not knowing what state he was in.

The X account for KamalaHQ attempted to paint Trump as not knowing what state he was in, pulling a quote from Trump's conversation where he asks, "Would that be OK, North Carolina? (He is in Pennsylvania)."

The counter X account KamalaHQLies promptly jumped on the post, responding, "This is a complete lie. Here is the full video that KamalaHQ doesn't want you to see." The post noted that "Trump was referring to the Front Row Joes from North Carolina in his audience when he made the comment."

Prior to his comment, Trump said "We have another group from a place called North Carolina. We love North Carolina. The beautiful ladies over there." Trump implied that the group has attended many of his rallies going back to 2016 and are familiar faces to the former president.

KamalaHQ calls itself the "official rapid response page of Vice President Harris' presidential campaign." KamalaHQ Lies simply calls itself "Providing accountability."