WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | camp | fact check | donald trump | rally | pennsylvania

Harris Campaign Tries to Fact Check Trump, Fails

By    |   Saturday, 17 August 2024 06:20 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' team tried to fact check former President Donald Trump — and failed.

The Harris team tried to paint Trump, who was speaking before a crowd in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as not knowing what state he was in.

The X account for KamalaHQ attempted to paint Trump as not knowing what state he was in, pulling a quote from Trump's conversation where he asks, "Would that be OK, North Carolina? (He is in Pennsylvania)."

The counter X account KamalaHQLies promptly jumped on the post, responding, "This is a complete lie. Here is the full video that KamalaHQ doesn't want you to see." The post noted that "Trump was referring to the Front Row Joes from North Carolina in his audience when he made the comment."

Prior to his comment, Trump said "We have another group from a place called North Carolina. We love North Carolina. The beautiful ladies over there." Trump implied that the group has attended many of his rallies going back to 2016 and are familiar faces to the former president.

KamalaHQ calls itself the "official rapid response page of Vice President Harris' presidential campaign." KamalaHQ Lies simply calls itself "Providing accountability."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris' team tried to fact check former President Donald Trump - and failed.
kamala harris, camp, fact check, donald trump, rally, pennsylvania
197
2024-20-17
Saturday, 17 August 2024 06:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved