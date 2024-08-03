Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Kamala Harris Was a Weak AG

Retired New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris was not tough on crime during her time as California's attorney general from 2011 to 2017.

"She wasn't tough on crime when she was the attorney general," Kerik told "Wake up America Weekend."

"Locking up a bunch of five-dollar drug dealers — marijuana dealers — is not tough on crime. She did nothing about the gangs, nothing about the illegals," Kerik said.

Kerik added that Harris, during her time as border czar in the Biden administration, did "nothing" to secure the border.

"When I look at somebody like this, trying to proclaim this sense of law and order, this is a woman that was pushing people to pay the bill for the rioters" in Portland, Oregon. "They are trying to change her image. The mainstream media is a part of this. It's just outrageous."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com