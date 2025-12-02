WH's Dorr to Newsmax: Public Can Help With Media-Bias Portal

White House Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr told Newsmax on Tuesday that the administration launched a new media-bias reporting portal to let Americans flag "fake news," saying it will expose misinformation he argues went unchecked under former President Joe Biden.

Dorr told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the initiative has been a priority "from Day One" and reflects what he described as the administration's aggressive posture toward legacy media outlets.

He said the Biden administration and allied institutions operated "in broad daylight" while misrepresenting events to the public and that major news organizations "wanted to gaslight you into thinking what was happening in front of your very eyes wasn't real."

The portal, which allows users to submit examples of alleged bias by texting the word BIAS to 45470, will host the flagged material publicly on the White House website.

Dorr said the effort is designed to give Americans "another resource" at a time when "there's a lot of fake news out there" and to ensure that "the marketplace of ideas continues to thrive."

Dorr also tied the project to what he cast as a contrast between the media's approach to President Donald Trump and Biden, echoing criticism of how outlets covered both presidents' health.

Dorr said that "no one who has ever occupied this White House has the stamina that this president has," asserting that Trump has appeared in more open press events and on-camera moments in his first six months than Biden did in four years.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a similar message during a briefing Monday, telling reporters that the portal is intended to hold press outlets accountable for "false" or "misleading" coverage.

Leavitt said the administration is compiling a running database of disputed reports that, in her words, exposes "fake news in real time."

Dorr said public participation is central to the effort, arguing Americans are "hungry for real information" and deserve transparent communication from their government.

"You deserve to know the truth," he said. "The job of the federal government is not to gaslight you."

