White House Posts Fake News Leaderboard

The White House has included new entries to its list of fake news "media offenders" as CBS News, The Boston Globe, and The Independent.

All three are targeted by the Trump administration for their reporting on the recently released video by members of Congress calling on military service personnel to refuse to obey "illegal" orders from President Donald Trump.

The White House posted, "The media misrepresented President Trump's call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their 'execution.'"

The administration noted, "Media Misrepresents and Exaggerates President Trump's Calls for Democrat Accountability."

The explanation from the White House includes, "The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States' military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable."

The White House list is expanding regularly. It includes a section labeled "Offender Hall of Shame," which it describes as "A record of the media's false and misleading stories flagged by The White House."

The top four media outlets shown in that category are The Washington Post, CBS News, CNN, and MSNBC (MS NOW).

In its "Repeat Offenders" category, the White House uses a graphic to note media outlets it accuses of multiple "offenses," with The Washington Post with the most, at 5 so far, which are described as including "Bias, Lie, Malpractice." CBS and MSNBC are next in line with four White House-labeled offenses each.

Newsmax is absent from the list.

Fox News had been mentioned, but The Washington Post's media reporter Scott Nover reported on a correction.

"Update: The White House media tracker — intended to name and shame journalists for bias and errors — incorrectly attributed questions in a press conference to a Fox News reporter. Fox News asked the White House to correct it and now there's a 404 error where the page once was," he wrote Saturday on X.

The American Civil Liberties Union has labeled the president's pointing out inaccurate reporting or bias as an effort to "dismantle our free press and violate the Constitution."

The ACLU also admitted that Trump is winning related lawsuits.

"He recently settled for $16 million in a lawsuit against Paramount and CBS News for the '60 Minutes' coverage of former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. In December, he reached a $15 million settlement with ABC News over a misquotation by host George Stephanopoulos," according to the ACLU "Press in Peril" report.