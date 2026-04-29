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Pentagon: Iran Conflict Price Reaches $25 Billion

Wednesday, 29 April 2026 02:29 PM EDT

The United States' war in Iran has ‌cost $25 billion so far, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday, providing the first official estimate of the military's price tag for the conflict.

With just six months before mid-term elections in which Trump's Republicans may face an uphill battle to keep ‌their House majority, Democrats are riding high in public opinion polls as ​they attempt to link the unpopular Iran war with affordability.

Jules Hurst, who is performing the duties of the comptroller, told ⁠lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that most of that money ​was for munitions.

Hurst did not detail what that cost estimate included and whether ⁠it took into account the projected costs of rebuilding and repairing base infrastructure in the Middle East damaged in the conflict.

Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House ‌Armed Services Committee, responded to Hurst: "I'm glad you answered that question. Because ​we've been asking ‌for a hell of a long time, and no one's given us the number."

The U.S. ‌launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. The two sides are currently maintaining a fragile ceasefire. The Pentagon has poured tens of thousands of additional ⁠forces into the Middle East, ‌including keeping three aircraft carriers ⁠in the region.

Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed in the conflict and hundreds wounded.

Disruptions in ⁠shipments ⁠of oil and natural gas since the war started have caused a run-up in U.S. gasoline prices ‌and agricultural products such as fertilizers, on top of the long list of other high consumer prices.

Trump's popularity has taken a beating since the U.S. and Israel ‌launched the ​war, which led to a surge in gasoline prices.

Just 34% of Americans approve of the U.S. conflict with Iran, down ​from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The United States' war in Iran has ‌cost $25 billion so far, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday, providing the first official estimate of the military's price tag for the conflict.
iran, war, pentagon, cost
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2026-29-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 02:29 PM
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