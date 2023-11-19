Rep. Letlow to Newsmax: College Campus Antisemitism 'Abhorrent'

The incidents of antisemitism being seen on the nation's college and university campuses are "abhorrent," Rep. Julia Letlow, a former university administrator and instructor, said Sunday on Newsmax.

"We have policies and procedures at every university and when someone breaks those policies and procedures, they should face the consequences," the Louisiana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Letlow added that she was "astounded" that 22 Democrats in Congress voted against a resolution to require repercussions against college organizations that advance messages by Hamas, Hezbollah, or other terrorist groups.

"That is absolutely wrong in my eyes," she said. "We need to make a stand. We need our university administrators, not professors, to say we absolutely have no place for hate on our college campuses. Everyone should be able to walk across the campus and feel safe, and be able to go to class."

Letlow said if she was the president of a university, she would be "sounding the alarm right now that if you break our policies and procedures, there will be huge consequences to face."

The congresswoman also on Sunday discussed the threat of terrorists crossing the U.S. southern border, and said that it's "not a matter of if we can; we must secure the border."

"I was able to go down and visit for myself, and I think everybody should take the time to do that, including this administration," said Letlow. "You really can't get a sense of what's going on unless you're there and you see it."

She said while she was there, she spoke with a Border Control agent who was a single mom, like herself, and commented that "my heart breaks for her as she deals with burnout."

"We have massive numbers of people coming across," said Letlow. "You want to talk about the humanitarian crisis; I'm heartbroken for these families that make this treacherous journey and then put their babies across the river. This young mom told me if she has to pull out another child out of that river, she's not sure that she's going to be able to continue to serve."

Letlow discussed House Speaker Mike Johnson, also of Louisiana, and said she believes he will be successful in uniting the Republican Party in the chamber.

"I know Mike Johnson to be a man of integrity and of great faith, which means that he treats people with dignity and respect," she said. "I think he has a unique way of uniting the Republican caucus so that we continue our good work and move forward, united."

