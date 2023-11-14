×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new york university | jewish | students | lawsuit | antisemitism

Jewish Students Sue NYU, Alleging Antisemitism

Jewish Students Sue NYU, Alleging Antisemitism
New York University students protest in Washington Square Park in support of Palestine and calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 25, 2023. (Gordon Donovan/AP)

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 05:29 PM EST

New York University (NYU) was sued Tuesday by three Jewish students who accused the school of creating a hostile environment in which Jewish students are subjected to pervasive antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation.

Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil said in their complaint filed in Manhattan federal court that NYU has refused to enforce its own policies against bigotry, including by allowing chants such as "gas the Jews" and "Hitler was right."

The plaintiffs said antisemitism had been a "growing institutional problem" at NYU even before the war between Israel and Hamas began last month, and has since gotten worse.

They also said Jewish students' complaints are "ignored, slow-walked, or met with gaslighting" by NYU administrators, including new President Linda Mills, who they say falsely dismisses antisemitism on campus as overstated.

By allowing "the same anti-Jewish vitriol the Nazis propagated eighty years ago," NYU has violated federal civil rights law and breached its duties to provide the education the plaintiffs expected when they enrolled, the complaint said.

NYU did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mills became president in July.

The lawsuit seeks to require NYU to terminate employees, including administrators and professors, and suspend or expel students who engage in such abuse, and pay compensatory and punitive damages.

"NYU's deliberate indifference toward the plight of its Jewish students under siege by egregious antisemitism has been outrageous," Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
New York University (NYU) was sued Tuesday by three Jewish students who accused the school of creating a hostile environment in which Jewish students are subjected to pervasive antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation.
new york university, jewish, students, lawsuit, antisemitism
241
2023-29-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved