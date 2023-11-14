Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Rethink Federal Funding for Colleges

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax that Congress might pull back federal funding from some colleges that are indoctrinating students with hate and antisemitism.

"We're beginning to understand that something is happening on college campuses that we just did not know until now. It is becoming a place where hate is being indoctrinated," Burgess, who is opening a Congressional hearing on the topic today, said Tuesday on "National Report."

"We saw it during the BLM movement, we saw it in Antifa. A lot of those folks came out of the same college environment. We're now seeing something we had no idea. It was some simmering underneath the surface that is antisemitic. We're going to address it at the end of the day."

Owens said that the example being set is a "poor showing" of where the U.S. is heading with children and how they see each other and the nation.

"If we're fomenting hate, we need to start dealing with that, and stop supporting that, to stop taxpayer dollars from going to that," Owens said. "This is a place that we should be learning about coming together, proud of who we are, accepting who we are, and realize we can be different in so many ways, but we, the people, have so much in common."

Owens said the current "pro-Hamas movement" on college campuses is "strong" given the recent events in Israel and Gaza, but students need to realize the "evil" ideology behind the terrorist organization.

"It seems to be a strong movement, a really pro-Hamas movement," he said. "You have to keep in mind we're talking about Hamas. This is an evil, evil ideology. The actions were evil, and yet we have in our country kids who should know better."

Burgess said Congress needs to look at these issues and hold the colleges accountable through the appropriations process, pulling back funding from those supporting the ideology.

"How do we start holding these colleges accountable," Owens said. "What are they bringing in terms of the type of teaching they have? What kind of accountability? But those who are truly teaching hate, how do we deal with that?

"And how do we make sure that we're not funding this anymore? So, we're going to be looking at all these issues. This is just the beginning of the process."

