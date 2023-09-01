DiGenova to Newsmax: Indicting Trump Lawyers 'Absolute Abomination'

Joseph diGenova, former U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., told Newsmax that the indictment of former President Donald Trump's lawyers is an "absolute abomination."

Appearing Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," diGenova slammed District Attorney Fani Willis' office for issuing charges in Georgia against some of Trump's former legal team, calling it a violation of attorney-client privilege.

"Fani Willis has done the most objectionable thing you can do. She has attacked constitutional pillars in this indictment. And most assuredly, she has sought to destroy the importance of the attorney-client privilege — the right to counsel," diGenova said.

Among those indicted last month who were members of Trump's team or in their orbit following the 2020 election were Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Ray Smith, Robert Cheeley, and Sidney Powell.

"I just think that what you're seeing now is something that all of these people, ultimately, are going to live to regret," diGenova said. "We've never seen anything like this in our country, and I pray to God we never see it again."

Giuliani previously shared on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that it was difficult for him to go from locking up gangsters in the Big Apple to being treated like one.

"I've probably prosecuted 6-7,000 cases. Probably the best record ever. There's almost no doubt about that," said Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and prosecutor. "And here I am being treated like a common criminal."

After pleading not guilty Thursday, Trump requested that his case be severed from Chesebro and Powell, who both asked for speedy trials. Thus far, only Chesebro has had a date set: Oct. 23.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!