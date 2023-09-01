Habba to Newsmax: Prosecutors Out to Shackle Trump From Stump

Alina Habba told Newsmax on Friday that the four cases prosecutors have lined up against Donald Trump are not about the merits, and they're not about winning — it's all about "tying him up" to keep him off the campaign trail.

Habba, an attorney and legal spokeswoman for Trump, said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that the accumulation of charges and the impending trial schedule is "literally impossible," and it's all by design.

"The reason they keep filing [charges] ... is because they don't really care if they win," Habba told Higbie. "They don't really care if these cases have merit. They care about tying him up so that he can't be out there doing what he needs to do on the campaign.

"And if we look at the trial schedule that we have coming, it's literally impossible. It's not about the legal team. It's just the people that need to be there — the witnesses, the depositions ... it's impossible, and that's by design.

"But you know, they picked the wrong guy. He is resilient, he is wealthy, and he is strong — and he loves this country, and it only motivates him and his base."

But Habba also cautioned that even if the state and federal prosecutors lose every case, they'll "keep pushing because they're afraid of him."

"It's just so obvious what they're doing," Habba told "FRONTLINE." "I think they will never stop pushing because they can't control President Trump. They see people that are Republicans as a threat to the Constitution in our country. But I'm pretty sure that these individuals don't love our country. They cannot possibly love our country because they're dividing it."

"It's hurtful and frankly, our country is unrecognizable at this point, so I don't think they'll ever stop," she said, adding that the trials are "not about the law," but about power.

And Trump winning every case is a likely eventuality, Habba said, because in addition to being politically motivated, the Department of Justice, for one, is not very good at its job.

"I don't know what's going on in the DOJ's office," Habba said. "They are making a lot of their mistakes very obvious. And they're making blatant errors in terms of what they are and are not producing and then that comes out in public records.

"And that's going to be problematic for them."

