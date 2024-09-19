House Republicans Switch Gears on Spending Bill

House Republicans working to avoid a government shutdown are now pushing for a three-month temporary spending bill instead of a six-month extension, The Hill reported Thursday.

They also have dropped their earlier demand for stricter voting rules, which had been supported by former President Donald Trump.

Bipartisan talks are underway on a continuing resolution (CR) that would extend funding into December rather than March. House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the goal is to pass a straightforward spending bill that's "as close to a clean CR as we can do," according to The Hill.

He added, "Everybody wants to wait and see what happens in the election, and we're pretty serious about trying to get something done by the end of the year."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., initially advocated for the six-month CR that included a provision for voter ID reforms, but that failed in a vote Wednesday night.

"We had two objectives: fund the government, secure our elections," Johnson said, according to The Hill. "Last night's legislation would have done both. I was disappointed it didn't get across the goal line so now, having run that play, we go back to the playbook.

"We've got lots of ideas, lots of members talking, having thoughtful conversations yet but I'm not making a play call yet, we've got plenty of time."

It's unknown when the bill would be released because negotiators still have to work out a number of details. But congressional aides said they hope to post the CR on Sunday to prevent the Senate from posting its own version with additional costs added.

If released over the weekend, House lawmakers would likely be ready to vote on legislation by the middle of next week. Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass a spending bill to avoid a shutdown of the federal government.