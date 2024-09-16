WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tom emmer | mike johnson | steve scalise | chuck schumer

House GOP Far Apart on Spending Bill

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 12:56 PM EDT

House Republican leadership continues to work on trying to get the votes to pass House Speaker Mike Johnson's six-month government funding bill, Punchbowl News reported.

Johnson pulled the bill from the floor last week when it was clear he lacked the support from the Republican conference. GOP leadership intends to spend the week trying to figure out if there's anything that will pass or else they will have to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government, Punchbowl reported.

Hardline conservatives are saying they'll never vote for a CR no matter how long it is, Punchbowl said.

Other Republicans said they support Johnson's plan. Others want a different date early in the next Congress, according to Punchbowl, to avoid Republicans getting jammed with voting for an omnibus bill filled with Democrat policies.

"Traditional" Republicans said they would accept voting on a continuing resolution through mid-December, which is what House Democrats, the Senate, and White House want, Punchbowl reported.

Congress must approve something by Oct. 1 to avert a government shutdown. If the House doesn't act soon, the Senate could pass their own continuing resolution, extending funding through mid-December, Punchbowl reported.

Johnson's splintering conference contrasts with the unity between House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.

Punchbowl reported there is internal strife in Johnson's leadership team.

Johnson said Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., needs to get him the votes for his proposal, while Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Emmer is unable to do so, Punchbowl reported.

Emmer's allies complain Johnson is pursuing a plan that doesn't have a chance of passing and passing the buck to him, according to Punchbowl.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Monday, 16 September 2024 12:56 PM
