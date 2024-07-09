Ernst to Newsmax: 'Biden Machine' Silences Democrat Critics

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, revealed to Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats critical of President Joe Biden face backlash from the "Biden machine."

Ernst highlighted the intense pressure faced by Democrats who criticize Biden and described the administration's concerted effort to silence dissenting voices within its ranks.

"They are pretty mum out there. They're keeping their lips as tight as possible," Ernst said of her Democratic colleagues on the "The Chris Salcedo Show."

She elaborated on the consequences faced by those who dare to speak out, stating, "Those who are brave enough to speak out about this, of course, then get hit by the Biden machine behind the scenes, and many of them have to step back."

According to Ernst, the fear of retribution drives many Democrats to remain silent despite their concerns. She suggested that these lawmakers are wary of sinking with the current administration. "If they see this ship sinking, they certainly don't want to sink with that ship. They're going to figure out, we need some life buoys, or we need some lifeboats, something," Ernst remarked.

Ernst also noted a shift in media attention within Congress.

"For once, those reporters in the hallways here in Congress, they're not stopping to talk to Republicans anymore. They see a strong presidential candidate who's got his act together," she said, contrasting this with what she perceives as the Democratic Party's current disarray. "What they see is a Democratic party in total disarray with a sitting president that no longer has a handle on what's going on."

The senator's comments come as Democrats in Congress grapple with internal concerns about Biden's leadership. Following Biden's controversial debate performance last month, CBS News reported that there have been calls within the party for him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

On Tuesday, House Democrats held a closed-door caucus meeting outside the Capitol. Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., described this gathering to reporters as a "listening session," reflecting the party's ongoing deliberations about its future direction.

