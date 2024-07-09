Jon Stewart Blasts Dems, WH on Biden 'Excuses'

Jon Stewart Monday ripped apart the White House and Democrats for their "excuses" for President Joe Biden's "shocking" debate performance.

"The debate was a shocking display of cognitive difficulty, recognizable to, unfortunately, anybody who's dealt with aging parents, and it's a hard watch," Stewart, the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," said Monday night.

He then played a compilation of the excuses Democrats have made after Biden's June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, reported Mediaite.

"He'd been home for almost two weeks. He was jet-lagged?" said Stewart, adding that there has been a blatant "spin" about the debate and that the "redemption tour hasn't gone that much better."

The show also played a series of Biden's past gaffes, including when he said he spoke with late French President Francois Mitterrand, who died in 1996, instead of French President Emmanuel Macron, and the times when he read words such as "pause" or "repeat the line" during speeches where he used a teleprompter.

Stewart further pointed out that Democrats are complaining about the media focusing more on Biden than on Trump's "pathological lying" during the debate.

"The difference is Trump delivered at the debate to expectation," said Stewart, adding that Trump is expected to be "crazy."

"Biden's performance and inability to articulate at times was stunning," he said. "I could not believe what I was watching."

But rather than having an honest conversation and respecting Americans, the White House said "immediately" that "'These are not the droids you're looking for,'" he continued.

"I am in no way saying Biden's gotta drop out, but can't we stress test this candidacy?" said Stewart. "Can't we open up the conversation? Do you understand the opportunity here?

"Do you have any idea how thirsty Americans are for any hint of inspiration or leadership and a release from this choice of a megalomaniac and a suffocating gerontocracy?"