Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Trump, Military 'Achieving Their Aims' on Iran

President Donald Trump and the U.S. military "are achieving their aims" against Iran as the conflict heads toward its second week, according to Sen. Joni Ernst on Newsmax Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a number of American deaths, and we have lost Iowans in this conflict, but when you look at the operation itself, the strikes that we have taken on Iran, those leaders that were taken out by Israel, I think it is going quite well," the Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Ernst said regional partners are encouraging continued pressure on Iran.

"What I have heard from leaders around that region, both Israel and our Arab partners, they say, keep going. Take Iran to its knees. Do not allow it to get up," said Ernst.

"Once the president has achieved that, then hopefully, we will see greater peace and prosperity through the Middle East," she added.

Ernst also addressed the toll on her home state after six of the seven U.S. service members killed so far in the conflict came from the 103rd Sustainment Command unit based in Des Moines.

"Obviously, we mourn the loss of our soldiers," Ernst said. "It is incredibly hard, especially after we lost two National Guard soldiers in Syria last December. So Iowa feels the pain of this action."

Despite the losses, Ernst said Iowans remain proud of the military service coming from the Midwest.

"We're so proud of the service that comes out of Iowa, out of the Midwest," Ernst said. "People are split on this, but they understand the threat to the homeland. And if we want to protect Americans here, we have to send our servicemen abroad."

Ernst, who serves on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, also called on Democrats to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security amid warnings of possible Iranian drone threats against the West Coast.

She noted that several security agencies fall under the department, and said that "men and women deserve a paycheck just like the next government employee."

"We certainly need to make sure Americans are kept safe," Ernst said. "This is a really tenuous time."

Ernst also discussed the SAVE America Act, which she co-sponsors and which is expected to receive Senate debate next week.

"I am a co-sponsor," Ernst said. "I think this is common sense. We need to ensure that our elections are safe. We need to make sure that voters are showing ID and proving that they're actually eligible to vote in these elections."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has assured Republicans that the legislation will receive a vote, she said.

"I think we're going to have a very fulsome debate coming up, and we will see it on the floor very soon," Ernst said.

Responding to concerns from supporters of Trump that the Senate is not moving quickly enough on the bill, Ernst said Republicans are actively pushing the effort.

"Believe me, people are fighting really hard," Ernst said. "You should hear us at our conference lunches. We go round and round about ways we can get this over the finish line.

"This is the president's top priority," she added. "And again, it's important for America that we safeguard our elections."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com