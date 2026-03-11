WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | iran | west coast | fbi

Trump: Not Worried About Iran-Backed Attacks on US Soil

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 08:15 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not worried about Iran-backed attacks on U.S. soil, as the FBI warned of Iranian drones potentially striking the U.S. West Coast, ABC News reported.

The U.S. and Israel carried out strikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, launching the Gulf region into a war. Tehran has carried out retaliatory strikes in response to the U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed top Iranian officials, including the country's supreme leader.

When asked on Wednesday if he was worried that Iran may increase its retaliation to include strikes on U.S. soil, Trump told reporters, "No, I'm not."

ABC News later reported that the FBI had warned police departments in California that Iran could retaliate for U.S. attacks by launching drones at the West Coast.

"We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran," the FBI wrote in an alert distributed at the end of February, according to ABC News.

"We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."

Spokespeople for the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, California governor, and Los Angeles mayor did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Iran and its proxies could target the U.S. with attacks in response to U.S. strikes.

A threat assessment produced by the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security said Iran and its proxies "probably" pose a threat of targeted attacks on the United States, although a large-scale physical attack was unlikely.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


