Dem. Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Debate Would Clarify Harris, Trump Policies

If former President Donald Trump would agree to a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Americans would be able to see "clearly" how their visions on the economy contrast, Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., insisted on Newsmax Thursday.

"To hold her out alone and not have something that she can juxtapose, and we could have an honest debate then we wouldn't be so critical," Jackson told "National Report," while adding that the Democrat nominee has been "very consistent" on her policy.

"She's finishing the mission that they've already started with the Inflation Reduction Act," the congressman said. "This has been the biggest investment in public infrastructure as well as in the social fabric."

For example, he said that now there is money to remove service lines that are tainted with lead, noting that in his district, there is no safe amount of lead in the systems.

"That is tremendous progress," said Jackson. "That means fewer people will be sick and fewer people will need medical services."

And even if a debate couldn't happen until just days before the election, the issues could be discussed in the weeks leading up to the event," said Jackson.

"People need to see what the fiscal cliff is going to be," he argued. "You're already seeing the deficit and debt expanding under the Trump tax cuts. Why did the wealthiest people get the most economic and tax benefits? Where you had a few billionaires many years ago now, what was there was one person worth $100 billion 20 years ago, now it's over 100 people that's worth over $100 billion. And we've not done anything to adjust taxation."

With Harris, he said, "We're talking about reinvesting in the people that we've all benefitted from" and that is her "key economic message."

Trump has polled higher than Harris on the economy, but Jackson said he thinks there "could be some discrepancy" in the poll numbers.

"I think if these are likely registered voters that are at home during the middle of the day, then they more than likely could say one thing," he said. "But the people that are working, the low wage jobs, the people that are benefiting from the student debt cancellation, they're extremely excited about it."

Jackson also discussed the federal indictments served against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and dismissed his claims that he was being targeted because of his pushback on immigrants being sent to the city.

"What Mr. Adams has faced was targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott, out of Texas, when he specifically started sending busloads of migrants into Democratic cities," said Jackson. "I sent a letter to the Department of Health and to Homeland Security and Health and Human Services and Department of Justice, asking them to investigate. Trafficking children across state lines that are unaccompanied by adults in this country is a crime."

Jackson added that Abbott was dumping people on the city streets not only of New York, but Chicago, Boston, Denver, and Los Angeles, and accused the governor of committing "criminal behavior" with his actions.

But as far as any connections between President Joe Biden and the charges against Adams, "there's no backlash or anything orchestrated," said Jackson.

But, he added that Biden allowed the full court process to play out on his son, Hunter Biden, which showed "enormous integrity."

