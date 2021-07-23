Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: No Answers About Haitians Left in City

Rep. Mike Johnson told Newsmax Friday he has yet to get a response from the White House for a letter he wrote demanding to know why several dozen Haitian immigrants were dropped off in Shreveport, Louisiana, and to seek further information after Immigration and Customs Enforcement informed the community they could expect more migrants to come.

"Shreveport, my hometown, last weekend got a busload of 80 Haitians," the Louisiana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that at least 400 or more immigrants have been dropped off in recent months and ICE had informed the community to "expect many more."

"We don't have many answers, and that's why I had to send the letter to President Biden to figure this out," said Johnson.

The real issue is that ICE and the Border Patrol are being overwhelmed, he added.

"The ICE officials, the Border Patrol agents are the most frustrated people in the world because they can't enforce our federal immigration laws," said Johnson. "They were literally being ordered not to do so. The Border Patrol agents on the southern border are basically acting as processing agents for the cartels trafficking all these people across the border. This cannot continue. It's a completely unsustainable trajectory that is happening."

Meanwhile, House Democrats are pushing to defund ICE, and that is a "completely counterproductive, counterintuitive, nonsensical kind of policy to pursue," said Johnson. "These people are flooding into the country, and by some estimates, we've had well over a million. My Texas colleagues in congress believe it may be closer to two million illegals have come across this open border just since January, just since President Biden took office, so. We call it the Biden border crisis for a reason and again, it's not a sustainable situation."

The immigrants are also being sent throughout the country, said Johnson, but "we don't know who they are, because they have no verifiable form of identification. Most of them are not COVID tested, certainly not by Border Patrol because they have no mechanism to do that. They're ushering them into the country and it's the American taxpayers, of course, who are funding all of this."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has given an "open-door policy to everybody in the world," said Johnson, and people from more than 100 countries and "possibly many more" are coming across the border.

"(They) send these people by bus or train or airplane often to cities around the country," said Johnson. "They arrive there and there's no mechanism to take care of them at that point, and so nonprofits and non-governmental agencies and organizations step in to house, clothe and feed them temporarily."

Such agencies are getting money, "obviously on the backside from the federal government, so the U.S. taxpayers write in the bill for all this, and, um it's just a disaster," Johnson said.

