Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: Biden Should Apply Cuba Immigration Stance to Border

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration should take a hard stance on the U.S.-Mexico border after it issued a warning about illegal immigration from Cuba and Haiti.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that "the time is never right to attempt migration by sea. To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States."

Malliotakis said on "National Report" that this "seems like a message that he should be saying at the southern border right now where you have mass migration, including those individuals who are drug dealers, convicted felons, human sex traffickers who are streaming over, even terrorists on the FBI watch list. They're actually releasing criminals back into United States of America, as opposed to sending them home."

She added, "what I would say if anyone deserves to have asylum, it's those who are trying to escape a murderous, communist regime like the Castro regime."

The congresswoman later said, "I can't really explain why" the Biden administration has taken a strong stance on illegal immigration from Cuba and Haiti. "I hope it's not a political reason, like Cubans happen to vote Republican when they do arrive here because they don't want to see socialism come to the United States of America. But what I'll say is, we need to be very clear when it comes to the southern border, when it comes to these dangerous attempts to come to the United States of America from Cuba, that we have a process in place and that process must be followed. Our laws must be respected."

She added that what "the administration can and should be doing at this time is working through the United Nations Security Council through the Human Rights Council … Use that international community to put pressure on these bad actors to help the situation in Cuba right now. These are people that are suffering immensely, they don't have access to food, medicine, daily things like soap and toilet paper. We need to have a humanitarian effort here to not only deliver supplies and push the regime, [but] to allow us to get to the people instead of them taking everything."

Malliotakis said, "I don't believe lifting the embargo does anything to help in the situations, and [Vermont Independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders had said, Cuba, they do business with countries from around the world and nothing has changed there in 60 years. So, why would the U.S. lifting their embargo make any real change there?"

