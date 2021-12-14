Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Democrats' Governance 'Has Been a Disaster'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that having Democrats run the government ''has been a disaster.''

''You have high crime in cities [run by Democrats], and you have the out-of-control spending and deficits, and the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan, that is, you know, causing our adversaries become more aggressive,'' Johnson said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''Democrat governance has been a disaster, and I hope Americans are paying attention,'' he said.

Johnson said the problem spans all levels of government: ''radical leftists'' appointed by President Joe Biden to key administration positions, as well as Democratic governors and mayors.

''We have all these George Soros funded district attorneys that aren't prosecuting crimes. We have catch-release not only the southern border, but also catch-release in our criminal justice system,'' he said. ''Remember, our current vice president [Kamala Harris] urged people to donate to a fund to bail out the Minneapolis rioters so they could get back on the street so they could get back on the street and riot again.''

Johnson said that voters have to ''sweep'' Democrats out of power at all levels, but in the meantime, institutional controls must be implemented to make sure prosecutors are doing their jobs to stop crime, and controls have to be placed on the ''out-of-control'' spending that is ''mortgaging our kids’ future.''

''The problem is, they probably won't do it,'' Johnson said. ''This stuff doesn't just happen. This is the result of Democrat policies. This is what they want. The reason is these are their policies, and this is the result.''

Johnson said the media helped get Biden elected and allowed him to put radical leftists in top positions that are leading the country down a bad path.

''It was the media that got Joe Biden elected, a candidate that ran from his basement. It was the media that declared him to be a moderate,'' he said. ''He's a radical leftist. He's staffing his entire administration with radical leftists, but you ]also] have radical leftists throughout government at all levels, at the local level, at the state level, and the federal level.''

Johnson said the latest polls, which show Biden with a low approval rating, including just a 28% favorable rating on the economy, are beginning to show that voters are getting the message.

''It looks like at least 60-70% of the people are [getting it],'' he said. ''What's wrong with the other 30%?''

