Sen. Ron Johnson Making Reelection Decision in 'Next Few Weeks'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Friday he will soon decide whether to seek reelection during an interview on SiriusXM’s "Julie Mason Mornings."

"Listening to you speak, it sounds like you’re going to run again," Mason said.

Johnson replied, "Well, I’m having discussions with all the people I need to to make those decisions. Now here in the end of 2021, when you see what Democrat governance is giving us, when they’re in total control of the government, so that weighs on my mind. I’d ask your listeners, if you had an opportunity to maybe help things out, would you walk away? It’s part of the decision factor, no doubt about it. But I’ll decide in the next few weeks."

Some Republicans in Wisconsin suggest that Johnson is leaning toward running, highlighting the senator’s popularity among Wisconsin’s conservative base and the fact that he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter, which was more than the Democrat Senate hopefuls in the state.

"I would recommend to everybody to not underestimate Ron Johnson," GOP strategist Brandon Scholz said. "He is very much in tune with what he wants to do and when he wants to do it."