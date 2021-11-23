Sen. Ron Johnson Blames Parade Deaths on Left's Criminal Justice Policies

Democrats' policies on criminal justice and the bond process "almost encourage lawlessness," and that was on full display Sunday, when a man released just days before on a low bail allegedly drove through crowds and participants at the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Tuesday.

"Let's face it — you had political figures during the summer riots of 2020 encouraging people to donate to the bail fund so you could bail these people out," Johnson told Fox News' "Fox & Friends." "[They have] encouraged no bail or very low bail. When you encourage lawlessness, you're going to get more of it. It becomes more and more violent. It starts spilling over from crime-ridden, generally Democrat-governed cities into the surrounding areas."

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, of Milwaukee, is accused of driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in the suburban Milwaukee community, killing at least five people and injuring 48 others.

He has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery after a woman told police he allegedly ran her over with his vehicle after a fight.

Records show a $1,000 cash bond was posted in that case Friday, two days before the Waukesha parade.

In the other case, which was filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He has a long prior record, having been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999.

Johnson said he thinks the Waukesha tragedy was a result because "we need to tighten things up."

"We need to put violent criminals in jail and keep them in jail," Johnson said. "We can't continue this catch-and-release, whether it's at the southern border or whether it's in our criminal justice system in crime-ridden cities."

He further blamed the problems with the nation's criminal justice system as an "issue by the left."

"A number of Democrat leaders have been encouraging this," he said. "They'll never admit to it. They'll never admit they're wrong, and, unfortunately, the media and the social media, they are the Democrat communications department. They'll never admit they're wrong, and they've got the power to pretty well ensure that they're not proven wrong."

That leaves Americans in the middle of a "culture war," Johnson said.

"The left is on the [one] side of this kind of lawlessness, whether it's President [Joe] Biden or President [Barack] Obama issuing executive orders that are contrary to the law, all the way down to this catch and release of our criminal justice system and the southern border," Johnson said. "We need order. We can't continue to live in this type of chaos."