Pollster Zogby to Newsmax: Harris 'Picking Up Obama Coalition' Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is picking up a "lot of the Obama coalition and Biden coalition" votes that were winners in 2008, 2012, and 2020, pollster John Zogby told Newsmax Saturday.

"She's on a honeymoon and being treated as if she's on a honeymoon," Zogby said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," adding that she's picking up "a lot of the anti-Trump vote."

Harris is also polling higher among Black voters, but not where she needs to be to win in November, said Zogby.

"Joe Biden had been polling in the high 50s to mid-60s among Black [voters]," Zogby said. "She's in the mid- to high 70s among Blacks, not where she needs to be, but a whole lot better than Biden."

Harris' numbers are also higher among Latino voters, said Zogby, noting that he saw in one poll where she was polling at about 58% compared to President Joe Biden's numbers in the low-to-mid 40s.

"I think the biggest deal, however, is bringing some progressives back home and notably younger ones," said Zogby. "A couple of the polls have had her at about 60% among 18- to 29-year-olds, almost where she should be."

Harris will get another honeymoon period later this month during the Democratic National Convention.

But heading into Labor Day, the race will tighten, and will be "very competitive," said Zogby.

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., also on Saturday's program, said that the presidential race has not changed, even with Biden out, beyond personalities.

"The issues have not changed," he said. "It's just the personalities that have changed. The issues of inflation, the issues of the economy, the issues of immigration — those kinds of issues have not changed."

Harris, however, is saying she wants to fix such issues "when she is still the vice president and has not done anything to fix them" in her time in office, so former president Donald Trump's campaign will likely go back to the basics to fight Harris, said Collins.

"It may be a new candidate, but it's still the same old Biden-Harris administration that is out there trying to fool you into thinking they're going to do something they're not," Collins said.

