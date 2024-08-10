NY Times Poll: Harris Leads Trump in 3 Battleground States

In one of the first major surveys released since Vice President Kamala Harris took over from President Joe Biden, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points in three crucial battleground states, according to a new poll released Saturday by The New York Times/Siena College.

Last week, Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over other potential Democratic contenders Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Despite his relative obscurity among voters, Walz was seen as a safer pick to round up much needed blue-collar voters in Midwest swing states. Harris' pick seems to have paid initial dividends with the vice president achieving leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, according to the Times.

When asked if the 2024 election were held today, 50% of respondents in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania chose Harris compared to 46% for Trump. The results are a sobering reversal of fortune for the Trump campaign, which enjoyed a brief momentum in battleground states following his debate with Biden in June.

Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute said in a statement, "It's a new race across the rustbelt battleground states now that former President Donald Trump is facing Vice President Kamala Harris instead of President Joe Biden. Harris has opened up leads of 4 points in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania with strong support from women, younger voters, Blacks and those with a college education.

"Trump continues to be seen by voters as better on the economy and immigration but by much smaller margins than Trump had led Biden. Harris leads according to voters on abortion and protecting our democracy by wide margins," he said.

The NY Times/Siena poll was taken Aug. 5-9 among 1,973 registered voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The poll has a sampling error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.