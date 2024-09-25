Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Secret Service Must Provide Answers

The Secret Service needs to start answering questions about recent security lapses, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"They've got a lot of questions to answer, Greta," Thune told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They haven't been held accountable. And it's high time that they are held accountable. You know, clearly these attempts [on former President Donald Trump's life] that have been made should have been prevented."

Thune focused on prevention.

"I argue that those are sort of managerial problems at the higher echelons that the Secret Service – everybody talks about money. There are some additional resources that are coming out of the bill that we just passed on the floor of the Senate," he said. "But at the end of the day, the president of the United States, former president of the United States, President Trump, deserves to be protected. And they still haven't given sufficient answers as to why that's not happening."

Thune's remarks came after a federal whistleblower reportedly came forward this week and told the office of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that because of a lack of resources, the Secret Service "effectively forced the Trump campaign to cancel" a campaign event in Wisconsin last week, the same night Vice President Kamala Harris was holding one in the state.

In a letter to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, Hawley wrote if the allegations are true, it contradicts earlier comments Rowe made that Trump is "getting everything that the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets."

Thune said the Secret Service needs to provide some answers.

"Are there political implications in some of the decisions that get made there?" he said. "And if so, that's got to stop. And we've got to make sure that it does."