WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john thune | secret service | donald trump

Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Secret Service Must Provide Answers

By    |   Wednesday, 25 September 2024 08:50 PM EDT

The Secret Service needs to start answering questions about recent security lapses, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"They've got a lot of questions to answer, Greta," Thune told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They haven't been held accountable. And it's high time that they are held accountable. You know, clearly these attempts [on former President Donald Trump's life] that have been made should have been prevented."

Thune focused on prevention.

"I argue that those are sort of managerial problems at the higher echelons that the Secret Service – everybody talks about money. There are some additional resources that are coming out of the bill that we just passed on the floor of the Senate," he said. "But at the end of the day, the president of the United States, former president of the United States, President Trump, deserves to be protected. And they still haven't given sufficient answers as to why that's not happening."

Thune's remarks came after a federal whistleblower reportedly came forward this week and told the office of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that because of a lack of resources, the Secret Service "effectively forced the Trump campaign to cancel" a campaign event in Wisconsin last week, the same night Vice President Kamala Harris was holding one in the state.

In a letter to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, Hawley wrote if the allegations are true, it contradicts earlier comments Rowe made that Trump is "getting everything that the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets."

Thune said the Secret Service needs to provide some answers.

"Are there political implications in some of the decisions that get made there?" he said. "And if so, that's got to stop. And we've got to make sure that it does."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Secret Service needs to start answering questions about recent security lapses, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday.
john thune, secret service, donald trump
296
2024-50-25
Wednesday, 25 September 2024 08:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved