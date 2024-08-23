Sen. Hawley: Whistleblower Raises Secret Service Issues

New whistleblower allegations claim that the Secret Service told agents in charge of the trip to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the June 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, not to request more resources for his rally, according to Sen. Josh Hawley.

The Missouri Republican released a letter on X Friday that he sent to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about the whistleblower's allegations that the assets were denied for the rally, where a shooter, Thomas Crooks, was able to open fire on Trump, hitting him in the ear and killing a person in the crowd, reports The Post-Millennial.

"One whistleblower with knowledge of Secret Service planning for former President Trump's trip to Butler, Pennsylvania, alleges that officials at Secret Service headquarters encouraged agents in charge of the trip not to request any additional security assets in its formal manpower request — effectively denying these assets through informal means," Hawley said in the letter.

However, he pointed out that Rowe has "repeatedly suggested that no security assets had been denied for the Butler event," he added, referring to Rowe's testimony before the Senate on July 30. "You must explain this apparent contradiction immediately."

Hawley further said in the letter that the whistleblower reported that a "lead advance agent for a protectee trip typically submits a 'manpower request' to the local field office" that includes the number of personnel and assets needed for an event, which is submitted to the Secret Services' Office of Protective Operations.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after a congressional hearing where she was questioned about the failures leading up to the shootings.

Further, the Secret Service put five agents on leave from its Pittsburgh field office, including the location's head, according to reports Friday.