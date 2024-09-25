Lara Trump to Newsmax: Secret Service Report Revealed 'Epic Failures'

A Senate report about the failings of the Secret Service to protect former President Donald Trump from the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, is "upsetting," particularly in the wake of a survey this week showing that 28% of Democrats were hoping that a killer would succeed, Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Clearly there were epic failures," Trump, who co-chairs the Republican National Committee, told "Newsline." "The more information we get, I think the more concerned people continue to be."

Trump was at her father-in-law's rally in her hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, last week with her son and daughter and husband, Eric, and noted that the security there was "incredibly heightened."

"From the start to the finish of the rally, our travel experience, they are definitely taking things very seriously," said Trump.

But other reports that Iran is plotting to kill the former president and GOP nominee to influence the upcoming election are also concerning, she said.

"I think it's very clear that these are individuals who do not want to see Donald Trump back in that White House for a whole host of different reasons," Trump said. "But this is the United States. We cannot stand for things like this. And I'm going to give kudos to the current Secret Service agents. They're definitely on top of things right now."

However, despite the report, and stepped-up efforts, there is still exposure for the former president as the election nears, said Trump.

"My husband, Eric, and I think about it and sadly talk about it all the time," she said. "And, you know, I really hope that we see some accountability of some variety here because it's very concerning that this was ever allowed to happen."

Meanwhile, Ryan Routh has been indicted on attempted assassination charges in Florida, and Trump said that the fact that a significant number of Americans hope an assassin will succeed "tells you how far gone we really are."

"Donald Trump has been demonized the way he has for nearly nine years now, because it started the day he came down the escalator in Trump Tower," she said. "The mainstream media for sure has never relented. They have continued to try to demonize this man. I can tell you there is no other individual who would literally be putting his life on the line, who would have set aside the great life that Donald Trump had to run for president."

Trump added that she hopes "we can get back to a place in America where, despite our political differences, we can remember at the end of the day that people are human beings, that people are fathers, grandfathers, and really people at the end of things."

She also called out the Biden administration for its ongoing rhetoric after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview this week to "extinguish" Donald Trump for good.

"Whenever you have to resort to what you just heard there in order to try and get people to vote for your candidate, it probably means you have a really bad candidate," Lara Trump said. "I think the Democrats are well aware of that. They're having a hard time selling Kamala Harris to the American people."

