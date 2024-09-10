WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john thune | donald trump | kamala harris | cabinet | left policies | energy | voters

Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Compel Nominees to Talk About Cabinet Choices

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 08:03 PM EDT

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Tuesday that it would benefit voters if, after Tuesday night's debate, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris identified potential Cabinet candidates.

"You can judge people by who they associate with and who they would put in positions of power," Thune told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I think the one thing that we know about Kamala Harris is she is an extreme left ideologue. She is a San Francisco liberal, and I would expect her to populate her Cabinet and her administration with people who share those far-left views. And you're going to get far-left policies, which will be disastrous for this country."

Thune, the Senate Minority Whip who could be in contention to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the party's leader in the upper chamber in the next Congress, said compelling the nominees owe it to voters to talk about who they want in their Cabinets.

"Most people are pocketbook voters, they care about kitchen-table issues," Thune said. "There's going to be a clear choice and forcing them to talk about who they would put in key positions like Department of Energy, for example. What are we going to do on energy policy? You'll get a clear understanding of what her and her administration would be like.

"And it would give President Trump an opportunity, obviously, to contrast the type of people he would surround himself with and the way that he would lead the country and the issues that he would highlight."

2024-03-10
Tuesday, 10 September 2024 08:03 PM
