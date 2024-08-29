Harris Vows to Appoint Republican to Her Cabinet

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, should she be elected president in November.

Harris made the vow in an interview with CNN that will air Thursday night.

"I've got 68 days to go with this election, so I'm not putting the cart before the horse," she said. "But I would, I think. I think it's really important. I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion," she told CNN host Dana Bash, adding she did not have a particular name in mind.

"I think it's important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican," she said in the interview, pretaped Thursday afternoon in Savannah, Georgia.

The interview is the first of Harris' presidential campaign. Up until Thursday, she had gone 39 days without giving an interview to any media outlet since becoming the nominee.