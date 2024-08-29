WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | republican | cabinet | interview | cnn

Harris Vows to Appoint Republican to Her Cabinet

By    |   Thursday, 29 August 2024 08:16 PM EDT

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, should she be elected president in November.

Harris made the vow in an interview with CNN that will air Thursday night.

"I've got 68 days to go with this election, so I'm not putting the cart before the horse," she said. "But I would, I think. I think it's really important. I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion," she told CNN host Dana Bash, adding she did not have a particular name in mind.

"I think it's important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican," she said in the interview, pretaped Thursday afternoon in Savannah, Georgia.

The interview is the first of Harris' presidential campaign. Up until Thursday, she had gone 39 days without giving an interview to any media outlet since becoming the nominee.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, should she be elected president in November.
kamala harris, republican, cabinet, interview, cnn
180
2024-16-29
Thursday, 29 August 2024 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved