Mullin: DHS Employee Killed by Naturalized Citizen With Criminal Past

A Department of Homeland Security employee was murdered this week by a person who became a naturalized U.S. citizen under the Biden administration and owned "a prior criminal record," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Lauren Bullis, 40, an employee with the DHS Office of Inspector General, was fatally shot and stabbed Monday while walking her dog in DeKalb County, Georgia, in what authorities described as part of a violent multilocation crime spree.

The suspect, 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel, was born in the United Kingdom and became a U.S. citizen in 2022.

Mullin, in a statement posted to X, highlighted the suspect's extensive criminal history, which includes convictions for sexual battery, assault, obstruction, and vandalism.

"He now stands accused of murdering DHS employee Lauren Bullis by shooting and stabbing her while she walked her dog," Mullin wrote, calling the acts "pure evil."

Authorities said Bullis was one of at least three victims targeted in a series of seemingly random attacks across metro Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Earlier that morning, a woman was shot and killed outside a Checkers restaurant, while a homeless man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times outside a Kroger store.

Police allege Abel used a vehicle to travel between the crime scenes before being apprehended later in Troup County.

He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Court records show Abel pleaded guilty just last year to multiple misdemeanor sexual battery charges after a string of incidents involving women in Savannah, according to AJC.com.

He had also been convicted in California on felony assault and vandalism charges.

The case has reignited concerns over immigration vetting and public safety, with Mullin noting that the suspect was granted citizenship despite his criminal background.

He said reforms implemented under President Donald Trump aim to prevent individuals with serious criminal histories from obtaining citizenship in the future.

"Since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship," Mullin said.

While officials have not yet identified a clear motive for the attacks, the violence has shaken the local community and devastated Bullis' colleagues and family.

Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of the suspect's actions.

The killing also reinforces broader concerns about violent crime and the need for stricter enforcement of immigration and criminal laws, particularly in cases involving repeat offenders.

Mullin said DHS is cooperating fully with the investigation, while offering condolences to the victims' families.

"These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department," he said.

As the investigation unfolds, the tragedy is likely to intensify debate in Washington over immigration policy, criminal justice, and the safety of American communities.