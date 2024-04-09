Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Senate Trial on Mayorkas Is a Must

Although Senate Democrats reportedly are trying to short-circuit an impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., made the case Tuesday on Newsmax for a trial to take place.

"We think the Senate ought to examine the evidence, ought to consider the merits of the arguments made by the House," Thune, the Senate Minority Whip, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," "and actually come to a conclusion up or down on whether or not to convict him.

"This is a huge, huge failure by this administration and a failure which rises to the level, according to the House people who passed articles of impeachment, of high crimes and misdemeanors. The way they've handled the border for the last three years is an absolute travesty of justice. It's a miscarriage of justice. It's really important that the Senate have an opportunity to consider the case."

Senate Republicans persuaded House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to delay until Monday the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate to buy more time to pressure Democrats to hold a trial, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday. The articles were scheduled to be delivered Wednesday.

"The Senate needs to have time to process and debate the articles of impeachment coming over from the House, and it's pretty clear that [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer wants to just shut it down immediately," Thune said. "We believe this issue, the southern border, which is basically the subject of the articles of impeachment, is a national security crisis.

"It is a debacle, and a debacle created by President Joe Biden and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Those are the two people that have been instrumental in what has been a massive run-up in the number of people coming across the border illegally."

Mayorkas is the 22nd government official, and second Cabinet member, to be impeached. The House approved two articles of impeachment over his handling of the crisis at the southern border: willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law; and breach of public trust. Democrats in the Senate can move to table or dismiss the charges with a simple majority vote.

The Senate has held a trial in all but one case of impeachment. In 1873, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Delahay of Kansas, appointed by Abraham Lincoln, was impeached on charges of being intoxicated on the bench. But Delahay resigned before the House drew up articles of impeachment, so no trial was held.

