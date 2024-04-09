Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Americans Want Mayorkas Impeached

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that GOP senators fully expect Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to table the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but that impeaching the Biden official is something “the American people want to see.”

“When you look at the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from fentanyl poisoning, and then you look at the issue of human trafficking, sex trafficking, the thousands of women and girls that have been pulled into sex trafficking by the cartels, the way the cartels have facilitated moving gangs … onto U.S. soil; when you look at the establishment of the cartels with their hubs, where they push the drugs, the human trafficking, the labor gangs, the sex trafficking, all of this has had such an adverse and negative impact,” Blackburn said during an appearance on “Wake Up America.”

“It is important that Secretary Mayorkas be held to account,” she said. “He has done [President] Joe Biden's bidding by opening up that border and allowing people to come in. People that we do not know who they are and where they're from.”

Blackburn said that the House will present the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and senators will then be “sworn in as jurors and will be established as a court of impeachment.”

“At that point, we expect Chuck Schumer is going to move to table those articles of impeachment and never carry out the trial,” she said. “The thing that is important to note, this has never happened in our country. When the House impeaches, the Senate is required by the Constitution to take up that impeachment and hold a trial and determine if the impeachment calls for the removal from office.”

When asked what can be done to advance the issue of impeachment in the upper chamber, the Tennessee Republican said that “we certainly have our procedures.”

“We're going to have a press conference this afternoon, about 3:30, to go through some of the amendments and obstacles that we can present that would force the issue,” she said. “What we need is for a couple of Democrats to vote with us that this impeachment needs to go forward.”

Blackburn also said that Biden has granted “parole to millions of people” in an effort to pad the voting rolls in urban areas where the population has dropped.

“Joe Biden, in 2022, paroled 800,000 people and, in 2023, 1.2 million,” she said. “This gives them benefits. It gives them a work permit. It allows them into the country. Why is he doing this? Backfilling population in big blue cities because they know they're going to lose federal funds. They're going to lose congressional districts and they don't want that to happen. People are fleeing the cities.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com