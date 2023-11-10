Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Was Approached to Run for President

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed that he was approached by multiple political parties last year exploring the possibility of his running for U.S. president.

This interest arose after a poll indicated that 46% of Americans would back a potential campaign.

The actor and Former WWE wrestler explained during an appearance on Trevor Noah’s new Spotify podcast "What Now?" that "the parties" contacted him to ask if he would consider a presidential run at the end of 2022 following a poll of 30,000 American adults conducted a year prior, according to the Guardian.

"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that," Johnson said. "I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."

Johnson added that the whole situation "was a big deal" that "came out of the blue."

"It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]," he said. "It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate."

Johnson has described himself as a "centrist" and "political independent" and publicly endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign. He previously opened up about a potential presidential run in a 2016 interview with GQ.

"I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring," he said, later telling Variety that a 2024 presidential campaign was a "realistic consideration."

Johnson also responded to the 2021 poll on Instagram, writing: "I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people," according to the Guardian.

Then, last year, he seemed to have had a change of heart, telling CBS Mornings it was "off the table," citing his three daughters, now aged 22, seven, and five.

"The most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives," he said.