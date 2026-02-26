Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton Evaded Questions

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday that Hillary Clinton was her "normal self" — evading questions when she testified about her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Boebert appeared on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" after attending Hillary Clinton's testimony from Chappaqua, New York, as part of a hearing by the House Oversight Committee in its investigation into the New York financier.

Former President Bill Clinton is set to testify Friday.

Boebert said the former secretary of state often could not recall things when asked hard-hitting questions.

"Now, other topics that didn't have much relevance, she could recall in great detail, but it was very difficult to get clear answers from the former secretary on some of these more difficult issues," Boebert said.

Boebert said the Oversight Committee agreed that topics discussed would be anonymous until a transcript was released, only for her to talk to the press immediately afterward.

"For seven months, we have been working with the Clintons through the Oversight Committee to get them in for an open public hearing," Boebert said. "And they kept refusing and denying.

"And ultimately, we did threaten to hold them in contempt of Congress. And that was a bipartisan vote," Boebert added. "Many Democrats voted present, and others voted to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress.

"And once they saw that, they did agree to this style of deposition. So here we are in New York, deposing both of the Clintons."

Boebert said they plan to release the videos once her attorneys have reviewed them. The Colorado congresswoman also said it was a possibility Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick would testify about his relationship with Epstein.

Lutnick recently admitted to visiting Epstein's private land with his family for lunch.

"We'll see where that goes and what kind of cooperation is handled first," Boebert said. "We don't just issue subpoenas on a regular basis. We try to work with folks that we have questions about."

Boebert said she wants to ensure the victims of Epstein's crimes get justice.

"I want accountability for those who committed crimes, and this is exactly what we are pursuing here today," Boebert said.

