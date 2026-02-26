Hillary Clinton Blasts Oversight Panel on Epstein Probe: 'Partisan Political Theater'

Hillary Clinton tore into the Republican-led House Oversight Committee as “playing games” and engaging in a “cover-up” ahead of her closed-door deposition in the Jeffrey Epstein probe, telling the BBC the panel’s handling of the case led her to "conclude they have something to hide” as she renewed demands for greater transparency.

Clinton’s criticism came just hours before she was questioned under oath Thursday in Chappaqua, New York, where committee investigators sought answers about her knowledge of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell as part of the panel’s ongoing inquiry.

In her remarks to the BBC, Clinton accused the committee of slow-walking the release of Epstein-related materials and redacting names from files, arguing the panel’s approach undercut its stated goal of accountability and instead fueled suspicion about its motives.

She also reiterated her call for the deposition to be conducted publicly with cameras rolling, saying that if House Republicans truly wanted transparency there was “nothing more transparent than a public hearing,” a position she has repeated in public statements and correspondence with the committee.

The deposition followed months of resistance from Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, who initially challenged the validity of subpoenas issued by the panel before ultimately agreeing to sit for transcribed and recorded testimony after Republicans advanced contempt of Congress resolutions.

Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer has defended the probe as necessary to deliver “transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors,” saying no one is above the law as the committee presses forward with questioning high-profile figures whose past associations with Epstein have drawn scrutiny.

Clinton has maintained she does not recall ever encountering Epstein, flying on his plane, or visiting his properties, and has said she had no knowledge of his criminal conduct, assertions she previously included in sworn declarations submitted to the committee.

She has further argued that the focus on her and her husband diverts attention from broader questions about how Epstein operated for years before his 2019 death in federal custody, suggesting the investigation risks becoming politicized.

No Epstein survivor has publicly accused either Hillary or Bill Clinton of wrongdoing related to Epstein’s crimes, and neither has been charged with any offense in connection with the case, though their past social and political circles have drawn renewed attention following document releases.

Thursday’s session marked the first of two days of testimony from the former first couple, with Bill Clinton scheduled to appear before the same committee as the congressional inquiry continues.